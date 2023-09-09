West Ham United have reportedly agreed on a new deal with midfielder Tomas Soucek.

The 28-year-old Czech Republic international has been a key player for the club since joining them and his decision to renew the contract will come as a major boost.

As per reports, an announcement is expected soon.

The Hammers have already lost a key midfielder in Declan Rice earlier this summer and they will be delighted to secure the long-term future of the 28-year-old.

Soucek is at the peak of his powers right now and you will be an important first team member for David Moyes in the coming seasons.

The Hammers have improved their squad after the departure of Declan Rice and it will be interesting to see if the new signings can hit the ground running and help West Ham scale greater heights this season.

The Hammers won the UEFA Europa Conference League last year and 28-year-old Tomas Soucek was a key player for them.