According to Italian journalist Gab Marcotti, there were ‘people in Liverpool’s ownership’ who wanted to sell Mo Salah this summer.

Saudi came in hard for Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah in the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

Their initial bid was worth £100m which was rejected by Liverpool. They then reportedly made an improved bid of £150m which was also to everyone’s surprise also rejected by the Reds.

There were talks about the Saudis preparing a mega £200m bid but no one was relieved more than Liverpool fans when their transfer window finally shut on Thursday with Mo Salah remaining at Anfield.

Marcotti while speaking on ESPN claimed that there were some in the Liverpool ownership who would have liked to sell Salah in the summer. He also praise Salah and his agent Ramy Abbas for keeping true to their words and not leaving Jurgen Klopp high and dry despite the tempting offer.

He said:

“Mohamed Salah, I put him in there (as one of the biggest winners of the transfer window) because, guess what? He and his agent were true to their word.” “Ramy Abbas coming out a month and a half ago saying ‘listen, if he was going to move to Saudi for the money, he would already be there. Chill out. Don’t worry about it. He is going to stay’. “And despite clubs in Saudi Arabia trying to bring him across, he opted to stay at least another year. Maybe there are some people in the Liverpool ownership structure that wish he would have gone and had the money, instead. “But, this way, he cements his role as an Anfield hero and not leaving Jurgen Klopp high and dry.”

Saudi are expected to return for him next summer with reports suggesting that this could be Salah’s last season at Liverpool.

Liverpool fans have praised Salah for how he handled himself in the summer transfer window. There is no doubt that he is going to go down as on of Liverpool’s all time greats when he eventually leaves.