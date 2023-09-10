Moyes personally refused to sign £100m striker this summer

West Ham United manager David Moyes reportedly turned down the chance to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea this summer.

According to Claret and Hugh, Moyes was personally involved in this transfer decision, rejecting the opportunity to bring in Lukaku, who instead moved on loan to Roma.

Chelsea tried to offload Lukaku this summer, with the Belgium international also linked with Juventus, Inter Milan and clubs in Saudi Arabia before ending up at the Stadio Olimpico.

West Ham could’ve done with a top signing up front, but it’s also fair enough that Moyes had his reservations about Lukaku, who has struggled in the Premier Leagu in recent spells at Chelsea and Manchester United.

