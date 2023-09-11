Newcastle United in talks to extend attacker’s contract

Newcastle United have reportedly opened talks with Callum Wilson over a new contract.

That’s according to a recent report from TeamTalk, who claim the Magpies are eager to extend the English forward’s contract ahead of his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

Wilson, 31, has been an integral player for the Magpies since he joined from Bournemouth three years ago.

Having an impact many did not expect, the 31-year-old has already scored 40 goals and provided 10 assists in 86 games in all competitions.

And while Alexander Isak’s arrival from Real Sociedad last summer saw Newcastle break their club record signing fee and lead to Wilson spending more time than he’d like to on the Toon’s bench, an impressive run of form last season helped propel Eddie Howe’s men to a remarkable top four finish.

And now set to be rewarded for his goalscoring heroics, the northeast giants are preparing to offer the experienced striker a new and improved deal.

Fans will have to wait and see if the 31-year-old signs on the dotted line or fancy his chances elsewhere though.