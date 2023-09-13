Arsenal’s backup goalkeeper David Raya is reportedly impressing in training and the feeling seems to be that game time is now not too far away.

That’s according to Isaan Khan of the Daily Mail, who says there will be a lot of games coming up soon, meaning there should be more of an opportunity for Raya to get into the team ahead of Aaron Ramsdale.

Raya joined Arsenal on loan from Brentford in the summer but is yet to make his debut for the Gunners, even though some fans will surely feel it’s worth giving him a run after some slightly unconvincing recent displays from Ramsdale.

The England international has mostly impressed in his time at the Emirates Stadium, but his recent record with keeping clean sheets, particularly at home, isn’t great, and he didn’t cover himself in glory in the recent 2-2 draw at home to Fulham.

Raya shone at Brentford and looks like a good option for Mikel Arteta to have, so it will be interesting to keep an eye on how this saga develops.

It’s important to have competition in every position in a top squad, and Raya’s presence should at least ensure Ramsdale is under pressure to up his game.