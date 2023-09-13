Man United among the clubs who admire exciting Serie A talent but he won’t come cheap

Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs who admire Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, though a deal surely won’t come cheap.

This is according to Mike Keegan in a Q&A on the Daily Mail site, with the reporter suggesting a loan move might be more realistic for Man Utd, though other Premier League sides also like the talented Georgia international, who lit up Serie A last season.

Kvaratskhelia surely has what it takes to play for Europe’s elite, with the 22-year-old looking like the kind of star name Napoli might struggle to keep hold of, along with prolific Nigerian front-man Victor Osimhen.

United have issues in attack at the moment as Jadon Sancho struggles for form, while Antony is now out of the squad, and it’s not clear if or when he’ll return.

Kvaratskhelia could therefore be just the kind of player MUFC would do well to look at, though one imagines we’ll soon see other big teams working on this potential deal.

At the same time, there have also been some signs of Kvaratskhelia not being quite at the high level he achieved last term, so that could be something else to keep an eye on, as he may just end up being another famous one-season-wonder.