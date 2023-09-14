Farke made personal plea to Leeds to make U-turn and not sell 23-year-old

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke did his best to keep Jamie Shackleton at the club during this summer’s transfer window.

It seems the 23-year-old’s future was unclear during the summer after he spent last season on loan at Millwall, but Farke was keen for the club not to let him go.

According to The Athletic, Shackleton impressed Farke during pre-season and this led to the club’s new manager personally fighting to keep hold of him.

More Stories / Latest News
‘They met my family’ – West Ham ace admits he was very close to signing for another club this summer
Liverpool star’s injury worse than expected and will now be out until at least November
26-year-old stunned West Ham coaches for what he did in training this week

Leeds fans will now hope Shackleton can finally live up to this potential and become a key player in the LUFC first-team after some slow progress since he first made his debut as a teenager.

More Stories Daniel Farke Jamie Shackleton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.