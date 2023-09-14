Real Madrid release statement as four players arrested after sharing private video

One of the world’s greatest footballing institutions, Real Madrid, is mired in controversy this Thursday evening, with the club forced to issue a statement regarding the sharing, by players, of a private video.

It’s believed that three of the players are from the club’s C team, with the other a member of Real Castilla, often believed to be Los Blancos’ reserve side.

According to the reliable Spanish outlet El Confidencial (subscription required), one of the players apparently had sex with an underage girl and then distributed the video to the others.

It’s reported that the girl’s mother went to the Police, and the quartet were swiftly arrested and asked to explain their actions.

The official Real Madrid website posted a short statement simply acknowledging the existence of the footage and alleged broadcasting of what was a private video via WhatsApp.

It went on to say that once Real Madrid have detailed knowledge of the facts, they will ensure that appropriate action will be taken – though they’ve stopped short of suggesting what these measures will be.

Given the nature of the alleged misdemeanours, it would be difficult for Real to keep hold of those players for any length of time if the allegations are proven.

It’s publicity that the club don’t need, particular with new photos of their Santiago Bernabeu stadium finally being released.