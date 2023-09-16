Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei is currently on loan at Leicester City in the Championship.

The Foxes picked up a comprehensive 4-1 win over Southampton on Friday evening, and the 20-year-old midfielder was given an opportunity to impress in the second half.

With just over half an hour left on the clock, the 20-year-old was brought on to make an immediate impact. However, Casadei put on a mediocre display and he was criticised by the media after the game.

The local media dubbed his performance as lethargic and claimed that his passing was sloppy during his time on the pitch.

Leicestershire Live wrote: “He looked a little lethargic went he first came onto the pitch and his passing was sloppy. Picked up a little after 10 or 15 minutes. 5/10.”

Casadei is highly rated at Stamford Bridge and he was expected to make his mark in the Championship with Leicester City this season.

So far he has been a squad player for the Foxes and it remains to be seen whether he can improve his performances and convince Leicester City to give him regular starts in the Championship.

The £12 million midfielder has the ability to develop into a key player for the Championship outfit and he will look to prove his worth this season.