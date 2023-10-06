Leicester City midfielder was forced to complete big transfer switch

Italian youngster and current Leicester City star Cesare Casadei is believed to have been ‘forced’ to join Chelsea.

That is according to transfer expert and journalist Marco Conterio, who has been discussing in his column for TuttoMercatoWeb why Serie A sides have failed to sign or retain young talents.

The midfielder left Inter Milan in 2022 for Chelsea and the London club initially included him in their U21 side, before sending him out on loan to Reading in January, where he made 15 appearances. Casadei wasn’t able to find his way into Mauricio Pochettino’s plans for this season and that paved the way for him to join Leicester City on loan.

Conterio believes the Chelsea-owned player has already shown that he’s ready for the highest level with the Italy U21 and also with the Championship side; therefore, the 20-year-old will deserve a shot upon his return to Stamford Bridge.

The journalist has said about the player’s move to Chelsea: “Inter let him slip away, only to continue the million-dollar search for an interpreter in the role this season too. Has anyone from Serie A knocked on the Nerazzurri door for Casadei? No, Chelsea did it to the tune of millions.”