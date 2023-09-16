Video: Liverpool pressure sees Gakpo tap in equaliser against Wolves with final touch

After a disappointing first-half against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool came out in the second half with the bit between their teeth, and Cody Gakpo soon got the visitors back on level terms.

In truth, the hosts should’ve been out of sight before the break and they might yet come to rue missed chances late in the opening 45.

Klopp had taken off Alexis Mac Allister and replaced him with Luis Diaz, and that extra pace down the left side seemed to unsettle Wolves.

The goal, when it came, owed much to Mo Salah’s cross shot, which was tapped in by Gakpo with what turned out to be his final touch in the match as he was subbed off straight after.

Salah puts it on a plate for Gakpo! ? Liverpool are back in the game at Molineux ? pic.twitter.com/GRyg7spn9o — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 16, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports and beIN Sports