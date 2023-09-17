PSG didn’t move for Jude Bellingham this summer as sporting director felt 17-year-old was at the same level

Jude Bellingham has started the season on fire as a Real Madrid player as Paris Saint-Germain are believed to have not made a move for the England youngster this summer due to their sporting director believing that Warren Zaire-Emery was already on the same level.

That is according to Le Parisian, who reports that Luis Campos ruled out the idea of ​​signing Bellingham for PSG earlier this summer due to his belief that Zaire-Emery was already of the same calibre as the English midfielder.

The French star has shown already that he has the capability of being a top talent in the sport and will likely reach Bellingham’s current level in the near future but right now, the Real Madrid star is well clear of the 17-year-old.

Despite his young age, Zaire-Emery has started every match for PSG this season and has provided Luis Enrique’s side with just one assist from midfield. As for Bellingham, the England youngster is the talk of Europe due to the five goals and one assist he has produced during his opening five matches for Los Blancos.

Realistically PSG did not have any chance to sign Bellingham this summer ahead of Madrid and the English clubs and it feels like Campos is trying to hide that fact behind this belief as it is a silly one.