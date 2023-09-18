Chelsea reject approach from AC Milan for 22-year-old attacker

Chelsea have reportedly rejected an approach from AC Milan for striker Armando Broja.

That’s according to a recent report from Fichajes, who claim the Blues are determined to keep hold of the Albanian hitman despite AC Milan showing a strong interest in luring him away from Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window.

Broja, 22, has been desperately unlucky with injuries recently. The striker tore a cruciate ligament in his right knee during a friendly game against Aston Villa at the end of last year and hasn’t played competitively since.

However, according to a recent report from the Evening Standard, the 22-year-old, now on the road to recovery, is in line to return to first-team action soon.

And consequently set to rival the likes of Nicolas Jackson in the Blues’ matchday squads, Broja will be hoping he can turn Mauricio Pochettino’s head as he embarks on arguably the toughest challenge of his career.

Prior to his near-year-long spell on the sidelines, Broja, who has 17 senior international caps to his name, scored one goal and provided another assist in his first 19 games for Chelsea.