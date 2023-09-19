David de Gea close to football return after leaving Man United during the summer

David de Gea’s return to football could be around the corner as two clubs in Spain consider moves for the former Man United shot-stopper.

The 32-year-old has been pursued by several clubs over the summer with teams from the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer having major interest in the Spanish star.

However, De Gea rejected those moves in favour of a return to Spain and an offer from his home country could be around the corner as Real Betis and Valencia are keen on the free agent, reports fichajes.net.

The veteran goalkeeper has been out of work since being released by Manchester United in June and has been training alone in order to keep in shape.

De Gea spent 12 years at Old Trafford but his decline over the last two seasons prompted Erik ten Hag to go into the market and sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

Out of the two clubs, Real Betis would be the best option for De Gea as the Seville-based club have a crisis of sorts with Rui Silva injured and 40-year-old Claudio Bravo only just returning from a lay-off, meaning the former Man United star could prove far more reliable.

At Valencia, the 32-year-old would find high-profile competition from young Georgian keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and is not guaranteed to be a starter every week.