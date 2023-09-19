Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold loves the club and is expected to remain at Anfield for the long term, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

There has been speculation about the Reds being set to discuss a new contract for Alexander-Arnold, and though Romano is still working on getting confirmation on this story, he insists it seems likely that the England international will stay with the club for the long run as he’s very happy there and they are very happy with him.

Discussing the reports surrounding Alexander-Arnold, Romano said: “Some reports claim that Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold are set for new contract talks. I am still working on that one, but for sure the feeling remains always the same: Trent loves Liverpool, Liverpool want Trent to stay.

“The feeling is mutual. I think they will continue together for the future.”

Liverpool fans will certainly hope to see Alexander-Arnold commit his future to the club after such a great career with the Merseyside giants since he rose up through their academy.

The 24-year-old has been an ever-present in Jurgen Klopp’s side for the past six years or so now, playing a key role in helping the team win the Champions League, the Premier League and other major honours during the Klopp era.