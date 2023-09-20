Andre Onana issues defiant Man United message ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Andre Onana is determined to see Manchester United put in a solid performance against Bayern Munich.

The Red Devils are preparing to take on Thomas Tuchel’s Bavarians in what is one of the most eagerly anticipated European games of the season.

Drawn together in Group A of the Champions League, both teams will know that a win tonight would see their chances of reaching the prestigious competition’s knockout phase boosted.

And following what has so far been a hugely underwhelming start to the new 2023-24 season, United, who have won just two of their first five Premier League games, predictably come into Wednesday night’s game at the Allianz Arena as the clear underdogs.

However, despite the Red Devils being outsiders to get a good result, Onana is adamant he will do everything in his power to stop the likes of Harry Kane running riot at home.

“I cannot guarantee that we will win, but I can guarantee that we will die on the pitch and for our kit and give everything we have,” Onana told TV 2 Sport.

Tonight’s game, which is set to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time), will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.