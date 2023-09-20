Video: Jesus slams home Arsenal’s third before half-time against PSV

Gabriel Jesus put the gloss on a fine first-half performance from Arsenal in their Champions League group stage opener against PSV Eindhoven.

The Eredivisie table-toppers who had scored 13 and let in just one in the Dutch league were second best to the Gunners in all departments in the opening 45.

Bukayo Saka had given Mikel Arteta’s side an early lead before some woeful marking saw Leandro Trossard take full advantage of the space afforded him.

It was the same story for the third goal as Jesus ghosted in at the back post and had time to pick his spot.

? GOAL | Arsenal 3-0 PSV | Gabriel Jesus Follow our partner page @ocontextsoccerpic.twitter.com/Ld0HEEIt51 — VAR Tático (@vartatico) September 20, 2023

THIS TOUCH AND FINISH FROM GABBY JESUS. ?? pic.twitter.com/fNANVPRUD1 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 20, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports and CBS Sports Golazo