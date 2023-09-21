Insider says West Ham have already made a decision to allow player with 87 appearances to leave

West Ham have already made the decision to allow defender Ben Johnson to leave the club at the end of the season as the full-back will not be offered a new deal.

The right-back made a big impression during the 2021/2022 season but has failed to kick on ever since despite making 87 appearances for the Irons. Johnson has struggled for game time under David Moyes and West Ham insider Sean Whetstone has provided an update on the player’s future.

The 23-year-old now finds himself behind the likes of Vladimir Coufal and Thilo Kehrer in the pecking order at the London Stadium and Whetstone says the defender “will be allowed to leave” next year upon the expiration of his contract.

The journalist wrote on X: “Hammers Ben Johnson and Conor Coventry will not be offered new West Ham contracts and will both be allowed to leave as free agents next summer when their current agreements expire.”