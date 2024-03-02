24-year-old urged to get out of West Ham as soon as possible

Paul Parker has urged one West Ham player to leave the club as soon as possible.

Parker, the cousin of Ben Johnson, has suggested it would be in the defender’s best interests to get out of the Hammers’ set-up at the earliest opportunity.

“I don’t think he can stay there if I am honest,” he said.

“It’s blatantly obvious at the moment that the manager (David Moyes) is not looking at him. There were clubs that have come in for him so I think he needs to move on and he needs to change clubs to get regular football.

“He’s come on and played in midfield and done really well recently, as well as at right and left back, and he’s a good all round player. He’s a better all round player than me in that sense! I had my set position and that was it but with him I saw him come on as a sub into midfield against Bristol City and did really well while he did the same against Sheffield United, where he was excellent.”

“He doesn’t want to leave West Ham as it’s been his life from a young age but sometimes you can’t let your heart rule your head. If you don’t go and take an opportunity and you stay at a club where it doesn’t work out, you can end up having a lot of regrets for the rest of your life.”

Since being promoted to the Hammers’ senior first team in 2020, Johnson, who will be a free agent at the end of the season, has featured in 100 games in all competitions — he has scored two goals and registered two assists.