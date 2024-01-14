23-year-old West Ham utility man likely to leave in January

Rangers are reportedly keen on the West Ham United defender Ben Johnson.

The 23-year-old defender has been linked with other clubs as well and it will be interesting to see if Rangers can win the race for his signature.

Johnson is a versatile defender who is capable of operating as the right back as well as the left back. He could prove to be a quality long-term addition for Rangers if they can secure his signature. The versatile defender has struggled for regular game time at West Ham and a move to Scotland would not be a bad option for him, especially if Rangers are prepared to provide him with regular football.

It remains to be seen whether the Scottish outfit can agree on a deal with West Ham now.

The defender has made 57 first-team appearances for the Hammers, but he has made just six appearances this season. He needs to move for his own benefit, and if he manages to impress in Scotland with regular football, he might get the opportunity to return to England with another club in future.