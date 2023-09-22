BBC pundit says ‘physically perfect’ Leeds player has improved a lot under Farke

Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn believes Pascal Struijk has improved a lot under the watch of Daniel Farke having returned to a more natural position at centre-back.

The 24-year-old endured an extremely difficult campaign in the Premier League last year as Jesse Marsch moved him to left-back for several months as the Yorkshire club struggled for bodies in that area of the pitch. Struijk’s form began to dip during the second half of the season as Leeds failed to stay in England’s top flight but things have changed this campaign.

The defender has looked more comfortable at centre-back and speaking on the Dutchman’s performance in the draw at Hull on Wednesday, Redfearn claimed Struijk’s physical presence and reading of the game make him a really good centre-back.

Redfearn was speaking on BBC Radio Leeds after the Whites’ match, stating: “Last season in the Premier League there were some young players who had it tough in the elite environment. Struijk sort of went left-back, centre-back and right-back, he got played in one or two different positions.

“Now he is in the position where he plays, he is settled and he looks a player to me. He is physically perfect for the role, I think his timing of things is good, he reacts well, he has got a good understanding with Rodon and they balance and cover for one another.”