Jurgen Klopp didn’t even consider Anfield exit says reliable Liverpool journalist

Julian Nagelsmann is the new coach of the Germany national team as the former Bayern Munich boss has been handed the role until after EURO 2024 but the 36-year-old was not the DFB’s first choice for the job.

Germany parted ways with former manager Hansi Flick this month, a day after their 4-1 home loss to Japan in a friendly. That capped off a tough time for the German national team and the DFB saw it fit to change coach.

According to Liverpool journalist Paul Joyce via Anfield Edition, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp was Germany’s first choice to replace Flick, but the Reds manager’s commitment to his current club meant he did not consider an Anfield exit, even with the possibility of managing his country at a home Euros.

Therefore, Nagelsmann got the job having been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich earlier this year.

Jurgen Klopp was Germany's first choice to replace Hansi Flick, but the manager's commitment to Liverpool meant he did not consider an Anfield exit, even with the possibility of managing his country at a home Euros.

Klopp is destined to manage Germany one day but he is determined to see out his Liverpool contract which runs until 2026.

The German coach has a very exciting project on his hands at present as he has overseen a rebuild this summer and the early signs look positive. Klopp has a lot more to achieve at Anfield and once that is done, a return to Germany is very likely.