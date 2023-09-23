Leeds rejected £25m offer for ace to move this summer

Though there was significant upheaval at Leeds United this summer, they were able to keep hold of one of their players despite the attentions of other suitors.

It’s fair to say that it’s been a difficult and challenging few months at the club. For the board, the manager and the players.

Relegation to the Championship and the sale of the club to new owners has significantly shifted the focus of the club for the immediate future, but the aim will certainly be to get the all whites back into the English top-flight, with all of its associated riches, as soon as possible.

In order to do that, the club needed to find a perfect balance between getting a certain amount of salaries off the books, whilst also retaining the players that would give them the best chance of being promoted. No easy task.

More Stories / Latest News Real Madrid eyeing up a move for 18-year-old Bundesliga prodigy La Liga outfit looking to raid Manchester United for 26-year-old playmaker Tottenham ace given another chance by Ange Postecoglou could now be sold

One of the standout players so far in the 2023/24 campaign has been Georginio Rutter, and yet if things were different, he’d have been a Borussia Dortmund player by now.

According to Ruhr24, the Bundesliga runners up were prepared to pay £25.2m for his services. That’s a not insignificant figure but as it was less than what the Elland Road outfit had paid just a few months before, it was rejected out of hand.

That’s looking more and more like being one of their best recent decisions and if the club can continue their recent good form, there’s no reason for Rutter to move elsewhere.