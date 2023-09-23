Manchester United could offer more than €55m for ace with 4 goals in 5 PL games this season

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are keen on signing the Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson.

A report from Fichajes claims that his performances have attracted the attention of the Red Devils and they are willing to pay big money for his services.

Apparently, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has already given the green light for his signature and the Red Devils could submit an offer in excess of €55 million for him. Ferguson has established himself as a regular starter for Brighton and he has shown his quality in the Premier League.

The Republic of Ireland international managed to score 11 goals across all competitions last season and he could prove to be a solid, long-term investment for the Red Devils. The player has four goals in five league matches this season.

Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund to lead the line for them but they could certainly use more depth in the department. Marcus Rashford is more suited to the role of a left-sided winger and therefore, the Red Devils must have two quality strikers at their disposal.

Evan Ferguson celebrates a goal
More Stories / Latest News
Report shares that Newcastle ace has been playing with an injury in the first games of the season
Napoli team news vs Bologna, how to watch and predicted lineups
Former Liverpool ace who had the world at his feet now runs summer camps

Furguson has all the attributes to develop into a top-class Premier League striker and he would be a quality addition for Manchester United if they can agree on a deal with Brighton.

The Seagulls have shown that they can be difficult to negotiate with. Manchester United will have to pay a premium for the talented young striker.

The 18-year-old will want to continue his development with regular football at this stage of his career and a move to Manchester United might not appeal to him right now. The Red Devils will probably have to guarantee him regular first-team action in order to convince the player.

More Stories Evan Ferguson

2 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. Very safe to say that Brighton would value him at well north of £100m – an 18 year old that is already an established and proven Premier League player that is seen (by many) as the next Kane/Shearer.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.