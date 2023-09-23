Manchester United are keen on signing the Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson.

A report from Fichajes claims that his performances have attracted the attention of the Red Devils and they are willing to pay big money for his services.

Apparently, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has already given the green light for his signature and the Red Devils could submit an offer in excess of €55 million for him. Ferguson has established himself as a regular starter for Brighton and he has shown his quality in the Premier League.

The Republic of Ireland international managed to score 11 goals across all competitions last season and he could prove to be a solid, long-term investment for the Red Devils. The player has four goals in five league matches this season.

Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund to lead the line for them but they could certainly use more depth in the department. Marcus Rashford is more suited to the role of a left-sided winger and therefore, the Red Devils must have two quality strikers at their disposal.

Furguson has all the attributes to develop into a top-class Premier League striker and he would be a quality addition for Manchester United if they can agree on a deal with Brighton.

The Seagulls have shown that they can be difficult to negotiate with. Manchester United will have to pay a premium for the talented young striker.

The 18-year-old will want to continue his development with regular football at this stage of his career and a move to Manchester United might not appeal to him right now. The Red Devils will probably have to guarantee him regular first-team action in order to convince the player.