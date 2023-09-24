Arsenal continue surprisingly poor run at home with defensive stat that’s hard to explain

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Arsenal have once again failed to keep a clean sheet in a Premier League home game after some sloppy defending in their 2-2 draw with Tottenham today.

The Gunners went 1-0 up and 2-1 up against Spurs but failed to capitalise on those leads, with Mikel Arteta’s side’s defence once again crumbling at the Emirates Stadium.

See below as Opta man Orbinho tweeted about Arsenal’s poor defensive record at home, with the north London giants now managing just one clean sheet in their last 11 home league games, and that came on the final day of last season with a comfortable 5-0 win over Wolves that didn’t have anything riding on it…

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham player sets unwanted record in the North London Derby against Arsenal
Video: Former Arsenal keeper Szczesny and Gatti’s comical own goal moment goes viral
Video: Diogo Jota scores from close range to seal the win for the Reds | Liverpool 3-1 West Ham

This is a big concern for Arsenal, who are surprisingly a lot better at keeping clean sheets in away games for some reason.

Click here to read last week’s piece after their hard-fought 1-0 win away to Everton, with Arsenal clearly capable of defending better than this, but seeming to have issues in front of their own crowd.

More Stories Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.