Arsenal continue surprisingly poor run at home with defensive stat that’s hard to explain

Arsenal have once again failed to keep a clean sheet in a Premier League home game after some sloppy defending in their 2-2 draw with Tottenham today.

The Gunners went 1-0 up and 2-1 up against Spurs but failed to capitalise on those leads, with Mikel Arteta’s side’s defence once again crumbling at the Emirates Stadium.

See below as Opta man Orbinho tweeted about Arsenal’s poor defensive record at home, with the north London giants now managing just one clean sheet in their last 11 home league games, and that came on the final day of last season with a comfortable 5-0 win over Wolves that didn’t have anything riding on it…

Arsenal have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 Premier League games at the Emirates and that was in the final day win of last season – 5-0 over Wolves. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) September 24, 2023

This is a big concern for Arsenal, who are surprisingly a lot better at keeping clean sheets in away games for some reason.

