Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on transfer situation of in-form Barcelona duo

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on the situation regarding on-loan Barcelona duo Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside’s ‘the Daily Briefing‘, Romano made it clear that, while the pair have started well at the Nou Camp, now is not the time to make any more long-term decisions on their futures.

Cancelo is on loan at Barca from Manchester City this season and it makes sense that there’s already been speculation about him staying with the Catalan giants beyond this campaign as he’d fallen out of favour at City, also spending time on loan at Bayern Munich last season.

Felix, meanwhile, is on loan with Xavi’s side after a difficult spell at Atletico Madrid, who also loaned him to Chelsea in the second half of last season.

Both players have been reborn at Barcelona and fans would surely be happy for them to stay permanently, but we might have to wait a bit longer before a final decision on the Portuguese pair.

“Felix & Cancelo – These two have started great for Barcelona, so we’ve inevitably had rumours about permanent moves for them,” Romano said.

“However, this is absolutely not decided yet. As Barca director Deco said, it’s something to be discussed in 2024 and for sure not now. No price tag has been fixed at this stage.”