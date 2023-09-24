Video: Darwin Nunez puts Liverpool 2-1 up thanks to lovely assist by summer signing

Liverpool have retaken the lead against West Ham United this afternoon thanks to a well-worked goal by Darwin Nunez.

Watch below as the Uruguay international finished well from a delightful chipped pass by summer midfield signing Alexis Mac Allister…

??| GOAL; Nunez gives Liverpool the lead! Liverpool 2-1 West Ham pic.twitter.com/76KMbdkrKO — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) September 24, 2023

Pictures courtesy of ViaPlay

Liverpool had scored earlier on through Mohamed Salah, though Jarrod Bowen equalised for the Hammers.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are now back in front and Nunez will be delighted with this effort, while Mac Allister can also take a lot of confidence from the quality of his assist.