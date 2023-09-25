Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali was spotted running away from Blues fans as they left Stamford Bridge after the weekend defeat against Aston Villa.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were beaten 1-0 by Villa thanks to a goal from Ollie Watkins, and it’s clear that some supporters weren’t at all happy after yet another dire display this season.

Watch below as a few of them tried to confront Eghbali, who has taken the club in a very different direction since he and Todd Boehly took over, only for the west Londoners’ co-owner running off into the back of a car with the aid of a security guard…

Chelsea fans probably won’t be too impressed by Eghbali failing to face up to them during this difficult period, with the owners surely needing to address how bad things have got under their watch.