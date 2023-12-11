Mauricio Pochettino set for transfer talks with Chelsea board after identifying clear squad weaknesses

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly set to hold talks with the club’s board over potential targets for the January transfer window after clearly identifying some major weaknesses in his squad.

The Blues are really struggling this season, sitting 12th in the Premier League table after 16 matches, with five wins, four draws and seven defeats so far – not the kind of form that’s going to see them get back into Europe.

Although it’s a long-term project at Chelsea, there is clearly work that can be done this January to improve this squad, and the Evening Standard has stated that Pochettino will discuss this with club bosses soon.

The Argentine is said to be keen on signing a defender, a midfielder, and a striker this winter, with specific focus on improving the height of the players in his squad.

The Evening Standard’s report notes that Chelsea have one of the shortest squads in the Premier League, and Pochettino is keen to address that, as well as the overall balance of his squad.

It won’t be easy for CFC to get that many new faces in in one window, but they were very busy this time last year as they signed the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Benoit Badiashile.