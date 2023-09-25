Liverpool beat West Ham 3-1 at Anfield, with goals from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota, to take all three points.

A Salah penalty, followed by goals from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota secured a comfortable victory in the end for the Reds. This felt like a complete performance from Liverpool, with everyone pulling their weight and fulfilling their roles.

Read on for our Liverpool player ratings, and who performed best in this team performance…

Alisson – 7 – The Brazilian made 3 saves for Liverpool, and 1 high claim. There wasn’t much he could do about the goal, which went in off the post.

Andrew Robertson – 7.5 – Robertson continued to play that slightly unfamiliar role, inverting into midfield at times to help Liverpool in their build up. He is still offering attacking threat down the left with overlaps, but is also adding this ability to invert to create overloads centrally when needed.

Virgil van Dijk – 8 – Dominated with defensive actions, and got himself an assist for Liverpool’s third goal. The Dutchman made 5 clearances, 1 block, 3 interceptions and 2 tackles.

Joel Matip – 7 – Matip also did his job defensively, winning his aerial duels (4 out of 5) and making clearances when West Ham looked to be direct.

Joe Gomez – 7 – Gomez was strong defensively down the right flank, and also offered some attacking threat on the overlap at times. He made 1 key pass, and made 3 tackles and 2 interceptions.

Curtis Jones – 6.5 – Jones didn’t do anything particular wrong, but it was a quiet game for the midfielder. He had the one shot on target, and was winning his ground duels in midfield when sweeping up around Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, but nothing stood out about his game.

Alexis Mac Allister – 7.5 – Mac Allister seemed to be everywhere in midfield, covering a lot of ground for Liverpool and getting on the ball a lot in build up. The Argentine had 103 touches, made 86 accurate passes and completed 2 out of 3 dribbles.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7 – Szoboszlai was the most advanced of Liverpool’s midfielders, making 4 key passes and taking 3 shots. Whilst the Hungarian didn’t get on the score sheet, or get an assist, he was influential in attacking areas for the Reds.

Luis Diaz – 7 – Diaz looked to hold width on the left which saw him less involved for Liverpool. He had 41 touches and still made 2 key passes, and completed 1 successful dribble.

Mohamed Salah – 8 – Salah converted from the spot to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead, and could have had more with his 5 shots (2 on target). He also completed 2 successful dribbles and made 2 key passes.

Darwin Nunez – 7.5 – Nunez was menacing in attack, making forward runs which resulted in Salah winning the penalty for Liverpool’s first and Nunez adding a second himself with a lovely lofted finish over Areola.

Subs: Ryan Gravenberch 4, Cody Gakpo 4, Diogo Jota 6, Wataru Endo N/A.