Manchester United team news vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United take on Crystal Palace in the Carabao cup on Tuesday 26th of September, at Old Trafford, at 20:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Manchester United beat Palace 2-1 at Old Trafford. Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford for United and a goal from Jeffrey Schlupp for Palace.

Manchester United won in their last outing, beating Burnley 1-0. The only goal of the game was scored by Bruno Fernandes in the 45th minute.

Crystal Palace drew their last game, in a stalemate 0-0 with Fulham at Selhurst Park.

How to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Date: Tuesday, September 26th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: Old Trafford

Team News:

Manchester United will remain without Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo through injury, whilst Mason Mount and Harry Maguire could be available for selection again, after being seen back in training this week. Jadon Sancho and Antony also remain unavailable.

Crystal Palace remain without Michael Olise, James Tomkins, Jefferson Lerma, Naouirou Ahamada and Matheus Franca through injury. The rest of the squad looks to be fit and available to face United on Tuesday.

Predicted XI:

Manchester United: Bayindir, Reguilon, Varane, Lindelof, Dalot, Amrabat, Casemiro, Mount, Fernandes, Hojlund, Rashford.

Crystal Palace: Henderson, Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen, Ward, Hughes, Doucoure, Eze, Schlupp, Ayew, Edouard.