West Ham team news vs Lincoln City

West Ham take on Lincoln City in the Carabao cup on Wednesday 27th of September, at Sincil Bank Stadium, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, West Ham beat Lincoln City 2-1 in the League Cup, in 1982. The two sides have met on 23 occasions, West Ham winning 10 times, Lincoln winning 7 times, and the game ending a draw 6 times.

West Ham lost in their last outing, losing 3-1 to Liverpool in the Premier League. Goals from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota for Liverpool, and a goal from Jarrod Bowen for the Hammers.

Lincoln City lost their last game, losing 2-1 to Portsmouth in Football League One. Goals from Paddy Lane and Regan Poole for Portsmouth, and a goal from Hakeeb Adelakun for Lincoln.

How to watch West Ham vs Lincoln City

Date: Wednesday, September 27th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Sincil Bank Stadium

Team News:

The only player unavailable for West Ham is Aaron Cresswell, who is out with a thigh injury. The rest of the squad looks to be fit and available for selection ahead of Wednesday’s game.

Predicted XI:

West Ham: Fabianski, Johnson, Ogbonna, Mavropanos, Kehrer, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Fornals, Benrahma, Ings.

Lincoln City: Jensen, Roughan, Jackson, O’Connor, Burroughs, Erhahon, Hamilton, Sorensen, Bishop, Adelakun, Hackett-Fairchild.