West Ham team news vs Lincoln City

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham take on Lincoln City in the Carabao cup on Wednesday 27th of September, at Sincil Bank Stadium, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, West Ham beat Lincoln City 2-1 in the League Cup, in 1982. The two sides have met on 23 occasions, West Ham winning 10 times, Lincoln winning 7 times, and the game ending a draw 6 times.

West Ham lost in their last outing, losing 3-1 to Liverpool in the Premier League. Goals from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota for Liverpool, and a goal from Jarrod Bowen for the Hammers.

Lincoln City lost their last game, losing 2-1 to Portsmouth in Football League One. Goals from Paddy Lane and Regan Poole for Portsmouth, and a goal from Hakeeb Adelakun for Lincoln.

How to watch West Ham vs Lincoln City

  • Date: Wednesday, September 27th, 2023
  • Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)
  • TV Network: Not broadcast in UK
  • Venue: Sincil Bank Stadium

Team News:

The only player unavailable for West Ham is Aaron Cresswell, who is out with a thigh injury. The rest of the squad looks to be fit and available for selection ahead of Wednesday’s game.

Predicted XI:

West Ham: Fabianski, Johnson, Ogbonna, Mavropanos, Kehrer, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Fornals, Benrahma, Ings.

Lincoln City: Jensen, Roughan, Jackson, O’Connor, Burroughs, Erhahon, Hamilton, Sorensen, Bishop, Adelakun, Hackett-Fairchild.

