Leeds United and Daniel Farke could be handed a major boost in their efforts to keep hold of winger Willy Gnonto.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who believes the Italian wide-man, despite looking certain to leave Elland Road earlier in the summer, could commit his future to the club, but on one condition.

Jacobs believes winning instant promotion back to the Premier League will be crucial for the Whites when it comes to keeping hold of the 19-year-old attacker beyond this season.

“What we’ll have to do is wait and see whether, at the end of the season, there’s a change in Leeds’ position,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

“And that will obviously be circumstantial, so it’s far too early to say because next summer, if Leeds are back in the Premier League, then Wilfried Gnonto may just want to stay. The other thing in all of this is obviously whether, at any point going forwards, improved terms that are offered to Gnonto. Sometimes when a player stays at a club, but was about to leave, or wanted to leave anyway, you sort of almost get a peacemaker contract offered. We saw it with Moises Caicedo, even though he eventually left, and that contract really doesn’t mean much.

“Because from the players side, they would obviously try and put a clause in there that still allows them to leave in some capacity. For example, if Leeds didn’t get back up to the Premier League. But if everything goes according to plan, that kind of thing can obviously keep the player happy and on better terms as well.

“So my sense of the situation is that it’s blown over and that Gnonto respects Leeds’ position and that nothing will be sanctioned mid-season. And then obviously, by the summer, it will all simply depend on whether Leeds go up of stay in the Championship. If they stay in the Championship, I think they’ll let Gnonto leave. But if they go back up into the Premier League, he may not want to leave and like I said before, if Everton is still the primary suitor, we also have to understand where they are to.”

During his first 12 months in Yorkshire, Gnonto, who has four years left on his deal, has directly contributed to nine goals in 34 games in all competitions.