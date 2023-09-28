Arsenal would have to pay close to €80 million for 27-year-old January target

Arsenal are looking to sign Ivan Toney during the January transfer window.

A report from Fichajes claims that the 27-year-old Premier League striker is now a key target for Arsenal during the winter transfer window and they are willing to break the bank for him.

The 27-year-old has been a key performer for Brentford in the Premier League and he scored 21 goals across all competitions last season.

The striker is currently suspended for breaching the FA betting regulations and he will return to action in January.

Arsenal need to add a quality finisher to their ranks and someone like Toney would be a quality acquisition. He is well-settled in English football and he could make an immediate impact at the north London club.

Arsenal will look to push for the league title and do well in the Champions League this season. While they have a talented squad at their disposal, they are missing a clinical presence. Gabriel Jesus has done an excellent job since joining the club from Manchester City but he is not a prolific goalscorer. Toney would add a new dimension to Mikel Arteta’s attack.

The report claims that the Gunners might need to raise close to €80 million in order to sign the player.

Brentford will demand a premium for their prized asset and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can get the deal done midway through the campaign.

The opportunity to play for the London club would be a major step up in Toney’s career and the player is likely to be tempted to join them.