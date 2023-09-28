Jose Mourinho considering move for out-of-favour Tottenham star in January

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Eric Dier has no place at Tottenham ever since the arrival of new manager Ange Postecoglou but Jose Mourinho could offer him a way out as Roma are considering a January move.

The Englishman has been a staple in the Spurs defence ever since he moved to the club from Sporting CP in 2014 but has yet to play a game this season under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The 29-year-old’s performances dipped last season and the Australian coach is happy with Cristian Romero and Mickey van de Ven as his centre-back pairing for the season.

According to Calciomercato, Roma are considering a move for Dier in January and they will likely get them if they submit an official bid to Tottenham.

More Stories / Latest News
Defender making great strides at Liverpool ever since he left West Ham this summer
Aston Villa complete the signing of midfielder from English club
Inside Spain: Barcelona charged with bribery, Girona revolution and Mason Greenwood chants

Dier worked under Mourinho during their time at Tottenham so the Portuguese coach knows exactly what he is getting if he brings the defender to Rome.

If the centre-back leaves Tottenham during the winter transfer window, it would see him end his long spell in North London. Although the defender’s services are no longer required at Spurs, Dier has gone on to play 360 times for the club, scoring 13 goals and assisting a further 12.

The 29-year-old is in need of a new chapter in his career and Roma could be the place to turn that page.

More Stories Eric Dier

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.