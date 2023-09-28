Tottenham vs Liverpool team news

Tottenham (4th in the Premier League) take on Liverpool (2nd in the Premier League) on Saturday 30th of September, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, at 17:30 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Liverpool beat Tottenham 4-3 at Anfield. Goals from Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota for Liverpool, and goals from Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Richarlison for Spurs.

Tottenham drew their previous Premier League game, 2-2 with Arsenal. Goals from Bukayo Saka and a Cristian Romero own goal for Arsenal, and a brace from Heung-min Son for Spurs.

Liverpool won their last Premier League game, beating West Ham 3-1. Goals from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota for Liverpool, and a goal from Jarrod Bowen for West Ham.

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool

Date: Saturday, September 30th, 2023

Kickoff: 17:30 PM (BST)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Team News:

Tottenham will remain without Ivan Perisic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, Bryan Gil and Alfie Malik Whiteman, along with Brennan Johnson who felt something in his hamstring at the weekend against Arsenal. James Maddison and Giovani Lo Celso will undergo further fitness tests to determine their availability for Saturday’s clash.

Liverpool will remain without Thiago Alcantara, and Trent Alexander-Arnold will undergo further fitness tests, although it is likely this weekend would come too soon for the Englishman.

Predicted XI:

Tottenham: Vicario, Udogie, van de Ven, Romero, Porro, Bissouma, Sarr, Johnson, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son.

Liverpool: Alisson, Robertson, van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Nunez, Salah.