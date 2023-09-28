West Ham team news vs Sheffield United

West Ham (7th in the Premier League) take on Sheffield United (20th in the Premier League) on Saturday 30th of September, at the London Stadium, at 15:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, West Ham beat Sheffield United 3-0, back in 2021. Goals from Declan Rice, Issa Diop and Ryan Fredericks.

West Ham lost their last Premier League game, losing 3-1 to Liverpool. Goals from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota for Liverpool, and a goal from Jarrod Bowen for the Hammers.

Sheffield United also lost their last Premier League game, being thrashed 8-0 by Newcastle. Goals from Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.

How to watch West Ham vs Sheffield United

Date: Saturday, September 30th, 2023

Kickoff: 15:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: London Stadium

Team News:

The Hammers only injury concern seems to be Aaron Cresswell, who remains out with a thigh injury. The rest of the squad looks to be available for this weekend’s game against Sheffield United.

Sheffield United will remain without Max Lowe, Ben Osborn, John Fleck, Rhian Brewster, Rhys Norrington-Davis, George Baldock and William Daugaard Osula through injury.

Predicted XI:

West Ham: Areola, Emerson, Aguerd, Zouma, Coufal, Alvarez, Soucek, Paqueta, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Antonio.

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Robinson, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Thomas, McAtee, Souza, Hamer, Bogle, Archer, Traore.