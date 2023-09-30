Newcastle are ‘firm admirers’ of £100m PL striker, could make a move in the upcoming transfer windows

Newcastle are plotting a stunning move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney as per the latest report from iNews.

The report claims the the Magpies want to bring the striker back to the club and are considered as ‘firm admirers’ of him.

The report claims that Toney is one of the many strikers Newcastle are considering as they begin drawing up a list of strikers for the upcoming transfer windows.

Newcastle are not the only Premier League club interested in him. Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United are strongly linked with a move for him as well.

However, Brentford manager Thomas Frank has previously insisted that the striker us not for sale unless a bid worth more than £100million is put on the table.

Last month, Toney changed his agency, switching to CAA Stellar agency which is well-known for representing some of football’s biggest names, including the likes of Jack Grealish and Eduardo Camavinga.

It is reported that the player is keen on a move away and the change of agents might indicate that he is planning a move.

Currently serving a ban imposed by the FA due to betting-related charges, Toney’s availability on the pitch will be limited until mid-January 2024.