Arsenal to follow up Odegaard's new contract by offering another key star a new deal

Arsenal FC
Arsenal have been tying down the players crucial to their project in recent times and the Gunners are now set to offer another key star a new contract. 

Captian Martin Odegaard signed a new five-year contract at the Emirates last month and that follows new deals that have been handed out to Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba over the last nine months.

Arsenal has turned into a smooth operation at present as the North London club has only six players whose contracts expire in the next two years and none of them are considered key.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are working to extend Ben White’s contract as he’s the next one on their list as the club are very happy with his performances and attitude.

Mikel Arteta clearly wants to keep this group together as they continue to grow towards eventually winning the Premier League title having come so close last season.

The Spanish coach will continue to add new players along the way but the main stars in his group are now contracted for the long journey over the next few seasons.

