Manchester United have suffered a fresh blow as it has been revealed that Lisandro Martinez will have to undergo a second operation on his broken metatarsal .

According to the update from Daily Mail, the centre-back will be sideline for up to three months of action after the latest set-back.

The report claims that the ‘butcher’ will have to be put under knives on the ongoing metatarsal issue in a bid to cure the problem for good.

This injury occurred during last season in the Europa League clash against Sevilla which kept him out of action for almost three months.

The report adds that he experienced pain during the Arsenal game but played through it against Brighton and Bayern as well but will now have to undergo a treatment.

He has not had had the best of starts to the campaign this year and has come under fire for several mistakes leading to goals.

The poor performances could be attributed to his ongoing issue. United will hope that the problem is put to bed after the latest surgery and he returns to his best form after that.

 

