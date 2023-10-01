Transfer news: Man United tracking wonderkid, PSG star to LEAVE, Chelsea striker snub & more – EXCLUSIVE

Manchester United scouting Antonio Silva – FULL STORY HERE

We’re seeing Antonio Silva linked with Manchester United, but the key point here is that Benfica don’t want to sell the player. They were very clear last summer, we will see next summer what happens. Man United have sent their scouts to follow him multiple times and I’m told they will keep tracking him.

PSG forward to leave in January – FULL STORY HERE

Hugo Ekitike is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January after almost moving on in the summer. Crystal Palace are one of the clubs to have shown an interest in the young Frenchman.

Why Chelsea snubbed Dusan Vlahovic – FULL STORY HERE

Chelsea were offered the chance to sign Dusan Vlahovic in exchange for Romelu Lukaku, but in reality an agreement was never close due to the different demands of each club.

Where next for Jesse Lingard? – FULL STORY HERE

Jesse Lingard recently spent time training with his former club West Ham, but how close was a return and what lies in store for him next?

