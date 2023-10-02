Exclusive: Tottenham weren’t keen on paying up for transfer of star who later joined Arsenal, says expert

Tottenham’s pursuit of David Raya was thwarted this summer due to their concern over Brentford’s demanding terms, as revealed by Ben Jacobs in today’s episode of CaughtOffside’s Debrief podcast.

Raya emerged as a prime target for Tottenham earlier in the transfer window, but the negotiations eventually fell through, leading to Raya later joining Arsenal on loan.

The Gunners have every reason to celebrate this acquisition, as the Spanish goalkeeper has made a promising start at the Emirates Stadium, seemingly establishing himself as the preferred choice ahead of England ‘keeper Aaron Ramsdale in Mikel Arteta’s line up.

While Arsenal successfully secured Raya’s services from Brentford, it appears that Tottenham had reservations about striking a similar deal that would meet their satisfaction, as per Jacobs’ insights.

Raya’s impressive performances during his tenure at Brentford have seamlessly transitioned into his role at Arsenal, solidifying his reputation as a quality player. This development represents a significant victory for Arsenal in their rivalry with Tottenham in North London.

