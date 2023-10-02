Exclusive: Chelsea to hold talks soon over transfer strategy for January, says expert

Chelsea will hold talks soon over their transfer strategy for January, according to Fabrizio Romano, who says no decision has been made yet on whether or not the Blues will start to target for experienced players after a flurry of youthful signings in recent times.

Writing in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained the current situation at Chelsea as he responded to reports about the west London giants possibly becoming a bit more flexible in their approach to signings, having mainly focused on building a squad for the future in the last two windows.

Chelsea have spent big on elite young talent like Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Mykhaylo Mudryk, but it’s not exactly brought them much success so far, so the club might do well to consider adding some more proven players to their squad as well.

Still, it seems nothing has been decided yet and Romano expects those discussions to happen a bit closer to January.

“I’m also aware of some Chelsea transfer rumours about a possible change in approach this January that could see them target more experienced players,” Romano said.

“However, from what I’m hearing it’s too early to know for sure – nothing has been decided yet and more meetings will take place in the next weeks and especially between November and December to decide how to act, and what kind of signings are needed.”