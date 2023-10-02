Ange Postecoglou makes Spurs defender surplus to requirements

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Eric Dier is not in Ange Postecoglou’s plans, and according to recent reports, could consider leaving the club in the January transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Postecoglou has no desire to include the Englishman in his first-choice defensive backline and has therefore made him surplus to requirements.

More Stories / Latest News
Former Leeds man suspended after confronting doping control officer
Enzo Maresca tells Leicester City he made a mistake during Blackburn game
Everton preparing to open contract extension talks with in form defender

Ahead of Dier’s contract expiring next summer, although he rejected offers to leave in the summer, it is thought Roma’s interest, which could materialise again in the New Year, could force the 29-year-old into considering a mid-season exit.

Obviously, for Spurs, this would be the ideal outcome as the January window will be their last chance to secure a fee for the centre-back but there are still no guarantees the saga will play out this way; everything depends on offers that are made within the next three months.

As for Postecoglou, there is hope the Greek-born Aussie will be awarded mid-season transfer funds to bolster his defence. A new centre-back, including Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba, is thought to be the manager’s priority.

More Stories Eric Dier

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.