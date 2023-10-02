Ange Postecoglou makes Spurs defender surplus to requirements

Eric Dier is not in Ange Postecoglou’s plans, and according to recent reports, could consider leaving the club in the January transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Postecoglou has no desire to include the Englishman in his first-choice defensive backline and has therefore made him surplus to requirements.

Ahead of Dier’s contract expiring next summer, although he rejected offers to leave in the summer, it is thought Roma’s interest, which could materialise again in the New Year, could force the 29-year-old into considering a mid-season exit.

Obviously, for Spurs, this would be the ideal outcome as the January window will be their last chance to secure a fee for the centre-back but there are still no guarantees the saga will play out this way; everything depends on offers that are made within the next three months.

As for Postecoglou, there is hope the Greek-born Aussie will be awarded mid-season transfer funds to bolster his defence. A new centre-back, including Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba, is thought to be the manager’s priority.