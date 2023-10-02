Everton preparing to open contract extension talks with in form defender

Everton are reportedly keen to reward Jarrad Branthwaite with a new contract following his impressive start to the season.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Toffees are set to open contract talks with the young defender.

Starting five Premier League games for Sean Dyche so far this season, Branthwaite, 21, has arguably been one of the side’s most dependable players.

And although Everton underperformed as a collective last time out and suffered a 2-1 defeat against Premier League new boys Luton Town, Branthwaite, prior to last weekend’s game, earned an above 7 out of 10 match rating on Sofa Score in all of his last three games, including against Mikel Arteta’s title-contending Arsenal last month.

Now eager to tie the 21-year-old down on new and improved terms, Everton are thought to be readying a contract extension offer in the hope of fending off mounting interest from some of the country’s biggest clubs, including Manchester United, who have a long-standing interest in the defender.

As it currently stands, Branthwaite has less than two years left on his deal but if Everton get their way the former PSV loanee will be sticking around Goodison Park for a lot longer than that.