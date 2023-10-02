Football transfer news expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has attempted to offer his explanation for why Marcus Rashford’s form for Manchester United has taken such a dip so far this season.

Writing in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, Romano suggested that the poor form of the whole Man Utd team in general was likely to be affecting Rashford, while the club’s bad luck with injuries this season will also surely be making things worse for all the players who are still fit and trying their best for the club.

Romano insists that sources close to the Red Devils, with a knowledge of how things are going on the training ground, believe it is only a matter of time before Rashford gets back to his best.

“Some fans have asked me about Marcus Rashford – he’s had a noticeable dip in form after playing so well last season, and also his body language hasn’t always seemed very positive,” Romano said.

“Obviously it’s not been an easy start to the season for Manchester United in general, and we tend to notice more when it’s a star player like Rashford not performing, but from what I’m hearing from everyone close to the player and the club, he is trying his best, and it’s felt that it is just a matter of time before we see him back to his best level.

“There is no panic, no alert, from those with an understanding of how things are looking in United training sessions. It’s not an easy moment for him or the club in general, but everyone is calm and patient, and the expectation is that Rashford will be back to being the player we’ve come to know before too long.

“Remember as well that United have so many injuries at the moment, almost nothing is going for them so I think it’s normal that this can have an impact on how the rest of the team plays, including Rashford.”

On his day, the England international is a world class forward, as he showed with some of the best form of his career last season, so fans will hope he can get some confidence back and deliver like that again.