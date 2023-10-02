Youri Tielemans has endured a tough start to life at Aston Villa.

The Belgium international joined the villains on a free transfer from Leicester City earlier in the summer following the Foxes’ relegation to the Championship on the final day of last season.

And despite arriving at Villa Park with the reputation of being one of the Premier League’s most gifted central midfielders, the 26-year-old has so far failed to break into Unai Emery’s first-team plans.

And speaking to GiveMeSport about the former Monaco midfielder, who has failed to start any Premier League games so far this season, transfer journalist Jacobs said: “Youri Tielemans hasn’t had an ideal start at Aston Villa and he said publicly that he came to Villa to play, and he simply isn’t playing, certainly not starting games.

“This is no longer therefore the Tielemans that’s getting box to box and scoring world-class goals, many of them long range, and that was Tielemans at his best for Leicester. And he’s still young, he’s still in his mid-20s, he obviously has to also think about Euro 2024, and it’s just not working out, albeit at a very early stage in his Aston Villa career.”