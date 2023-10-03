Mikel Arteta has stated that he is worried about Bukayo Saka’s injury ahead of his side’s crucial game against Manchester City this weekend.
The English forward was forced off the pitch in the first half of Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to RC Lens on Tuesday night.
Saka has been Arteta’s most reliable player over the past three seasons, with the 22-year-old even breaking the club record for most consecutive Premier League appearances last month.
Although his durability has been unmatched, many Arsenal fans were concerned about the young star eventually breaking down with such a heavy workload.
Their worst fears were realized when Saka went down clutching the back of his hamstring in the 34th minute, forcing Arteta to sub on Fabio Vieira in his place.
Speaking after the game, the Spaniard did not sound too optimistic about the injury.
“He [Saka] tried to backheel a ball in the first half.” Arteta said via Football.London.
“He felt something. It was muscular. He was uncomfortable and we had to take him off. We don’t know anything more than that. It was big enough not to allow him to play the rest of the game and that is a worry for us.”
This injury could not come at a worse time for the Gunners as they prepare for a titanic clash with potential title rivals Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
