Arsenal team news: Trossard returns as Arteta names strong XI for Lens test

Arsenal will be hoping to follow up their 4-0 destruction of PSV with another win to keep them at the top of Champions League Group B after two rounds of matches.

Mikel Arteta has got the north Londoners already in the groove this season, and he’s named a strong XI to take on French side, RC Lens.

David Raya keeps his place in goal with Aaron Ramsdale again only making the bench.

? ???????? ? ?? Tomi at the back

?? Trossard on the wing

Jesus leads the line

William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu make up an incredible mobile and strong back four, complemented by a midfield three of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz.

A front three of Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus certainly have goals in them, and against a team that have already conceded 12 in the French league this season, they could find some easy pickings.

Arteta is unlikely to be so complacent, hence why both the midfield and defence have enough physicality to bully the opposition off the ball when needed and break at pace to keep the hosts on the back foot.

It’s been shown both this and last season that Arsenal can still be got at, but if they want to be seen as genuine contenders for going deep into this competition, this is precisely the sort of match where the players need to leave everything on the pitch.