Crystal Palace hit with major blow as star suffers hamstring injury

Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace and England midfielder Eberechi Eze is facing a six-week stint on the sideline after sustaining a hamstring injury.

It has yet to be revealed when the English midfielder sustained the injury but he was substituted during his side’s 1-0 victory against Manchester United on Saturday.

Eze has been a key player for Roy Hodgson and his untimely injury will come as a big blow to the club.

The midfielder played in every one of his side’s 38 Premier League games last season and every minute so far this season until he was substituted with two minutes to go against Manchester United.

Eberechi Eze in action
More Stories / Latest News
Huge blow for Chelsea as ace ruled out until December
German reporter says Arsenal targeting Bundesliga striker with big release clause in 2024
Aston Villa keen on landing Real Madrid midfielder in January

This news also comes at a bad time for England fans who would’ve been looking forward to seeing him feature in their upcoming Euro Qualifier against Italy on the 17th of this month.

Crystal Palace will have to face Nottingham Forest without both Eze and Micheal Olise this weekend, with the 21-year-old also ruled for a hamstring injury.

 

 

More Stories Eberechi Eze

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.