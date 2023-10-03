Crystal Palace and England midfielder Eberechi Eze is facing a six-week stint on the sideline after sustaining a hamstring injury.

It has yet to be revealed when the English midfielder sustained the injury but he was substituted during his side’s 1-0 victory against Manchester United on Saturday.

Eze has been a key player for Roy Hodgson and his untimely injury will come as a big blow to the club.

The midfielder played in every one of his side’s 38 Premier League games last season and every minute so far this season until he was substituted with two minutes to go against Manchester United.

This news also comes at a bad time for England fans who would’ve been looking forward to seeing him feature in their upcoming Euro Qualifier against Italy on the 17th of this month.

Crystal Palace will have to face Nottingham Forest without both Eze and Micheal Olise this weekend, with the 21-year-old also ruled for a hamstring injury.